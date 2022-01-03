Before the OnePlus 10 Pro launches in China and the rest of the world, the OnePlus 9RT needs to be released. The phone is finally going global as per some information shared by OnePlus India. The OnePlus 9RT 5G was announced with better cooling and Snapdragon 888 processor in October. That was after several images, specs, and features were leaked. The OnePlus 9RT was unveiled with a number of similarities to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R. It is larger with a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display, 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, plus a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The OnePlus 9RT offers HDR10+ tech, P3 color mode, and sRGB for better viewing. The device is powered by 8GB or 12GB of RAM and Snapdragon 888 processor. Onboard UFS 3.1 storage is either 128GB or 256GB.

There is a Space Cooling system that keeps the device “cool” especially when you’re playing games. The cooling system is mainly a bigger heat sink that can dissipate heat better by 20% as described.

OnePlus 9RT can also be considered a gaming phone. It has a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a fast 600 Hz touch sampling rate. There is also a 4D haptic feedback plus three Wi-Fi antennas for a speedier and more reliable connectivity.

The camera department is headlined by a 50MP primary shooter with Sony IMX766 sensor, up to 4K 60 fps video recording, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), 16MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels and it can do 1080p 30fps video recording.

There is no confirmation on exact date of global launch but it will happen soon. Expect a Q1 2022 release in India, Europe, and other key markets. OnePlus 9RT pricing could be INR40,000-45,000 or around €549.