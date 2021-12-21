If not the Samsung Galaxy S22, we’re also interested in the OnePlus 10. The Chinese OEM has not really reached the top mobile rankings but we are impressed with the brand’s dedication. It works on innovations and is always bold to introduce new designs and technologies. It is set to introduce the next flagship–the OnePlus 10 series. In the past few months, we’ve been saying there will be the vanilla OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro. Image renders and early information have surfaced on the web.

The OnePlus 10 Pro and four other phones may get 125W fast charging. More details were made known. Launch has been scheduled for January. Market release will be in February.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be a direct rival of the Galaxy S22+ or the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Several variants under a flagship series is common but now rumor has it OnePlus’ strategy will be different in 2022.

Under the upcoming phone series, only the OnePlus 10 Pro will be released in early 2022. It could be in the first quarter as earlier mentioned.

A mid-year follow-up model may be planned as per Indian tipster Yogesh Brar. Another report said the launch will happen on January 5 in China featuring the OnePlus 10 Pro. The market release will definitely happen later maybe in March to April if not in February.

The non-Pro OnePlus 10 may still be released but in the second half of 2022. It’s also possible another variant will be announced. There is no explanation as to why only one model will be announced but we’re looking at the global shortage of processors.