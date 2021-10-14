As expected, OnePlus has officially announced a new smartphone offering. The OnePlus 9RT 5G is introduced as the latest 5G device from the Chinese OEM. It’s not just another mid-ranger. It’s almost flagship with the premium specs beginning with the 6.62-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 processor with improved cooling, and an advanced 50MP main camera. It can be considered a gaming phone because of its features that have been upgraded from the OnePlus 9R.

The OnePlus 9RT is a bit larger than the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R. You can say it is a totally different phone as it is not just a revamped version. The display is Samsung E4 AMOLED and offers 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ration. For better viewing, it features sRGB, P3 color modes, and HDR10+.

The phone runs on Snapdragon 888 and either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. You can choose between 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. What makes this “cooler” is the Space Cooling system. It comes with a larger heat sink which dissipates heat better by 20%. If you think the OnePlus 9R is already good enough when it comes to handling heat, this one is better.

For better gaming, the 600 Hz touch sampling rate and the high refresh rate of 120Hz makes it possible for quick reactions. For reliable connection all the time, there are three Wi-Fi antennas around the device. The 4D haptic feedback is also available.

When it comes to imaging, this one still comes with a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and up to 4K 60 fps video recording. There is also a 16MP 123° ultra wide angle camera plus a 2MP macro camera. There is a 16MP selfie camera that can capture 1080p 30fps videos.

The phone is powered by a 4500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T. It only features a USB-C port. Other features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, on-screen fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and of course, 5G.

The OnePlus 9RT is now up for pre-order in China with a starting price of CNY 3,300 ($512). It will be available in Blue, Silver, and Black with ColorOS 11 on top of Android 11.