Here we go again. Another day of reminding us that the Android 7.0 Nougat OS update is ready for the latest HTC devices. It’s been more than a week ago since HTC began to roll out Android 7.0 Nougat update its latest flagship smartphones. We know all these good news ever since the Taiwanese tech giant made an early announcement last year.

So far, we know the unlocked HTC One A9 received it already. The HTC One M9 is also ready to receive the update. It’s the same with the HTC 10 as early as November last year. The HTC 10 Europe edition was not forgotten while the HTC 10 Evo aka HTC Bolt for Europe is ready with the Nougat out of the box.

In a couple of tweets, Graham Wheeler, Product and Service Director of HTC EME, shared the good news that Android Nougat has been released for the HTC One M9 in mainland Europe, South Africa, and Turkey. Those who live in these countries can expect to receive an OTA notification on their phones anytime soon.

Unfortunately for those in mainland Europe, rollout for HTC 10 has been paused for a while. HTC is currently checking a technical issue that their devs need to fix asap. It can be frustrating for HTC 10 owners but rest assured that the software update will be ready sometime this February as Wheeler added. To clarify, this delay does not include the UK.

