The next big event from HMD Global is set. According to HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas), September 22, 4 PM GMT, is when they will announce a new line-up of Nokia smartphones. A very special guest and competition giveaways will also be announced. Take note: Nokia phones. That’s plural. HMD is expected to introduce at least two new Android smartphones. So far, we’ve heard about the Nokia 2.4, Nokia 8.3 5G, and the Nokia 3.4.

We’re looking forward to the Nokia 8.3 5G phone, Nokia 3.4, and that Nokia 2.4 with an octa-core MediaTek processor. Nokia is anticipated to soon offer 5G within the mid-range market. This will be the first time Nokia will be entering the 5G phone arena.

In the recent past, we said Nokia Android phones would launch in early Q4 instead of Q3. Well, September 22 is still the third quarter (Q3) so the Nokia team may have changed its mind. Press invites are being sent out at the moment so we can expect more details will leak or teased before the scheduled launch date.

If you may remember, it was Sarvikas himself who shared a video of the Nokia 8.3 5G. We know the phone will run on a Snapdragon 765G processor so the 5G connectivity is certain. The device was shown off in Polar Night color which refers to the Aurora Borealis.

The ‘Save the Date’ poster shows Aurora Borealis but in different color shades so it could be one and the same. When it comes to pricing, we earlier heard of a $645 price point. That is more affordable compared to 5G phones from Samsung but there are already 5G phones below $500. Let’s see what price tag HMD will put on this one.