Qualcomm made a special announcement this week. The subject is its first 5G chipset from the Snapdragon 6 series. Its arrival means more upcoming mid-range phones that can support 5G. The company already has the Snapdragon 765G for the mid-range category but we can expect the Snapdragon 690 to allow more affordable 5G smartphones in the market. It will be ready soon for future mid-rangers. We can look forward to a more immersive on-device AI and entertainment experiences that can be enjoyed on not-so-expensive Android phones from different OEMs.

Earlier, we mentioned the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 will be applied by different companies to their next phone offering. We listed Motorola, LG, TCL, Sharp, Wingtech, and HMD Global. HMD distributes Nokia Android phones and its Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas proudly shared some good news over his Twitter page.

No idea on the first phone but Sarvikas is excited about the good news. He congratulated Qualcomm for launching the Snapdragon 690 SoC. He also assured the fans there will be several powerful phones to look forward to.

A Nokia 5G phone will take advantage of Qualcomm’s several 5G solutions and technologies. The new chipset ensures easily accessible and fast mobile experiences every time.

OEMs like Nokia will begin designing and producing mid-range phones that can connect to 5G. There aren’t many carriers that offer 5G connectivity yet but at least we know there are processors ready. We’ll just have to wait for more companies to make related announcements. After Nokia, we wonder what brand will announce the first Snapdragon 690-powered smartphone.