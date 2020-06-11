Companies announcing delays, cancellations, and postponements are nothing new these days. We understand if a brand makes such an announcement because a lot of things have been greatly affected by the pandemic. HMD Global isn’t canceling anything but it earlier announced the extension of phone insurance and warranty plans. That is good news for Nokia fans who are only waiting for new Android phones. Three new devices may be coming very soon: the flagship Nokia 9.3, Nokia 6.3, and Nokia 7.3.

A couple of months ago, we mentioned the Nokia 9.3 PureView and Nokia 7.3 to launch in Q3 event. Now we’ve got information the launch will be moved to a later date. Instead of Q3, we can expect a Q4 launch. True enough, the launch is pushed to a later date.

The schedule will still depend on the global situation. There is no telling how and when this COVID-19 problem will end. HMD is already testing the Nokia prototypes. They may go into production soon.

We’re looking forward to a Nokia 5G phone. We’re assuming that is the Nokia 9.3 PureView that we said before could shoot 8K videos in 30fps and may arrive with an under-screen camera and 120Hz display. A Nokia 7.3 may also include 5G but will remain affordable.

Not many details are available but we know the Nokia 6.3 is a mid-ranger with Snapdragon 670 or 675 and Zeiss optics. The Nokia 7.3 will also be a mid-range 5G smartphone offering with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ PureDisplay, Snapdragon processor, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB built-in storage, 4000mAh battery, and Android 10 OS. When it comes to imaging, the Nokia 7.3 will come with a quad rear camera setup (48MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide lens + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens), and a 24MP selfie shooter. The starting price could be around $430.