HMD Global is entering the 5G phone arena by introducing the Nokia 8.3 5G. It was actually announced earlier this year but it’s only recently that we’re getting updates. The phone is rolling out to the US next quarter. It was already sighted on Amazon Germany. The device is the brand’s promise to give everyone a chance to experience 5G. It’s only a mid-range smartphone because of the Snapdragon 765G processor. What will make this phone sell is the fact that it brings 5G support.

The phone is coming real soon. HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) himself shared a video of the Nokia 8.3 5G on his Twitter.

The Polar Night color and finish of the Nokia 8.3 5G was captured using the Nokia 8.3 5G. Sarvikas was commending his team for doing a great job. The color was giving him the “northern lights vibe from back home”--referring to the Aurora Borealis view from his home country, Finland.

There is no mention when the smartphone will be officially launched or made available but we know it will be out in the third quarter (Q3 2020). It will rival a number of new midrange 5G phones including the OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy A51, and the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G. It may also compete with Google’s first 5G phones namely the Pixel 4a 5g and the Pixel 5.

We like the idea of a 5G phone from Nokia but it’s not that affordable. The price tag reads around $645. That is lower compared to premium flagships but higher compared to other mid-rangers priced below $500.

Watch the video below:

Stunning Nokia 8.3 5G captured with Nokia 8.3 5G. I think the team did a great job with the Polar Night colour & finish, definitely gives me the northern lights vibe from back home 🇫🇮☀️🌌 pic.twitter.com/dcFPMUUvNu — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) August 9, 2020

To review, here are the specs: 6.81-inch FHD+ display, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, and a quad rear camera setup: 64MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Let’s wait and see.