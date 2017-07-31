This isn’t the first time we’re seeing this but the Copper Gold version of the yet-to-be-announced Nokia 8 has been sighted yet again. HMD Global’s first Nokia flagship model is said to launch on August 16 at a special event in London. We’ve been anticipating for this model since it will be the first Android-powered premium flagship device from Nokia.

And here’s another set of leaked images. This time, showing more details on the phone’s design. We’ve also heard of more information on the pricing.

Rumor has it the phone will be available for about EUR 517 as against the EUR 589 price noted earlier. When it comes to features, the phone is believed to come with a metal body, a home button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner, very small bezels, and a 13MP dual camera system with Carl Zeiss optics on the rear. If you notice, there are four holes: two for the dual cameras, one for the flash, and one could be for the laser autofocus. We can also expect a 5.3-inch display, QHD resolution, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro USB port. Apart from the Copper Gold Nokia 8, the phone may also arrive in Blue, Gold/Blue, and Steel.

VIA: ITHome