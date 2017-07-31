The Nokia 8 will be HMD Global’s first flagship smartphone and it’s set to be launched on August 16. We’ve been seeing a number of leaked images already including that Copper Gold version even before the official unveiling. We know more will be leaked or published as D-Day gets closer. And less than a couple of weeks from today, we’ll see if the phone will feature a Snapdragon 835 chipset, bezel-less display, and an iris scanner.

New details from AnTuTu and GFXBench tell us there are three variants of the Nokia 8. We don’t think they will be majorly different from one another. Recently spotted online were the following: TA-1004, TA-1012, and TA-1052. The TA-1004 we noted before as the Nokia 9 and the TA-1012 as the Nokia 8 according to earlier leaks. Now in AnTuTu, we have the TA-1052 listed with the following features: Android 7.1.1, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, Adreno 540, 1440 x 2560 resolution, 13MP front and rear cameras, 4GB RAM, and 64GB onboard storage.

Meanwhile, on GFXBench, these variants are listed as the Nokia 9. We’re not sure about this Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 deal but we just know a premium Nokia Android-power phone is in the works and will be released in over a week. We’re also assuming this one will have the Carl Zeiss dual lens camera system. It will be a flagship phone but we’re still expecting an affordable device–close to those flagships from the top Chinese phone makers.

VIA: NokiaPowerUser