A couple of weeks ago, we reported that the Nokia 6 will soon be available in the United States through Amazon. The unlocked 32GB Copper variant quickly went up for pre-order. We also learned that it is ready to roll out in the UK together with the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3. Now in stock is the 32GB Black variant of the Nokia 6, also unlocked, which is ready for shipping in the US, for only $229. That’s already with free shipping.

The unlocked Nokia 6 is compatbile with mobile networks such as T-Mobile and AT&T. Earlier this year, we saw a teardown video that revealed what made the phone durable. It launched globally way back in February and soon went up for pre-sale in Germany the following month. It’s only now that we’re getting the phone Stateside.

To review the specs, the phone comes equipped with a 5.5-inch 2.5D full HD screen, 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD for storage expansion, 4G LTE connectivity, Dolby Atmos, Smart Amplifier with 7.2W output, 8MP selfie camera (dual tone flash), 19MP rear camera, and a built-in fingerprint sensor. The phone already runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box so you can easily enjoy the standard services from Google like the Play Store, Gmail, Google Maps, and the Google Assistant.

SOURCE: Amazon