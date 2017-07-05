Last week, we told you that the Nokia 6 will be available in the United States through Amazon. The smartphone is finally listed on the website. The model particularly available is the unlocked variant that is compatible with T-Mobile or AT&T. This offer is a Prime Exclusive and looks really good in Copper. The 32GB model is only available for $229.99.

You can pre-order for the 32GB Copper Nokia 6 on Amazon now but shipment will begin on August 18. That’s a bit of a long wait but at least we know the phone is ready to be released in the American market. If you’re not yet a Prime member, feel free to sign up and receive a $50 Amazon.com Gift Card.

To review the specs, the Nokia 6 comes equipped with a 5.5-inch 2.5D Full HD display, 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard memory, 4G LTE connectivity, microSD card slot for expansion (128GB max), Smart Amplifier, and Dolby Atmos. When it comes to imaging, the smartphone boasts of an 8MP selfie cam and 16MP rear camera. The phone is powered by Android 7.1 Nougat with Google Assistant, Google Play Store, Google Maps, and Gmail.

Amazon Prime members can enjoy unlimited access to Prime media content, storage, music, and a lot of Amazon apps that will be pre-installed on the device.

SOURCE: Amazon