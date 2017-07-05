The Nokia 6 is about to be released in the United States via Amazon as the 32GB Copper version just went up for pre-order but the device will start shipping later in August. Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, HMD Global is rolling out the phone earlier next week. Three new Nokia phones will be officially launched–the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6. These three are all Android-powered devices in the mid-range category.

The Nokia 3 will be introduced first on July 12 for only £120 ($155). It will come equipped with a 5-inch screen, 720p display resolution, quad-core MediaTek processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, 8MP front-facing cam, and 8MP rear camera. This one will be followed by the Nokia 6 to be released on August 2 complete with a slightly bigger 5.5-inch screen, 1080p display resolution, Snapdragon 430 processor, 32GB storage, 3GB RAM, and a 16MP camera. Price tag of this one reads £220 ($284). Nokia is also releasing the Nokia 6 Arte Black version with a higher 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with a higher price.

The Nokia 5 will follow on the August 16 for only £180 ($233). Specs include a 5.2-inch 720p screen, octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset, and a 13MP rear camera. All three phones will be carried by Amazon, Carphone Warehouse, Vodafone, and EE in the region.

VIA: Engadget