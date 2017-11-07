The Nokia 5 has been under our nose since February when it was launched together with the Nokia 3 and Nokia 6. It went up for pre-sale in Germany and then was made ready for rollout in the UK. We know it’s getting Oreo before 2017 ends but it already received Android Security Patch last September. In India, it was launched back in July and now it’s getting another variant with only 3GB RAM.

From the original 2GB RAM configuration, the Nokia 5 will be out with 3GB RAM. It will have the same 5.2-inch HD screen, 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass, 1.4GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, Adreno 505 GPU, 16GB RAM, microSD card slot for memory expansion, and 3000 mAh battery. When it comes to imaging, there’s a 13MP rear camera with autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, and Dual-tone LED Flash. The 8MP autofocus selfie also comes with an 84-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture.

Out of the box, the phone ships with Android 7.0 Nougat. Android Oreo will be ready soon as promised. Color options include Tempered Blue, Matte Black, Silver, and Copper. The 3GB RAM Nokia 5 is priced at ₹13,499 which is around $208 in the US. You can get one starting today, November 7, on Flipkart.com and select retail stores in India.

SOURCE: Nokia