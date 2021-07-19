It really is happening. Of course, we are not doubting Samsung will unveil new mobile devices in the coming weeks. We have been anticipating for new Android smartphones and wearable devices from the South Korean tech giant for the past few months. It is only a matter of time before the official product launch. For the second half of 2021, there will be no new Galaxy Note series. Samsung is skipping it but will release two new other premium phones.

Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared a teaser for the upcoming event. According to the image, the Galaxy Unpacked event will happen on August 11, 2021, 5PM Moscow time. That is a Wednesday.

It is obviously the launch for the new Galaxy foldable phones. The ‘The future will unfold in a new way‘ reference tells us we can look forward to something new and unconventional once again. This seems to be a promo only for the Russian audience. It can be assumed other versions for key markets will also be published. It just so happened the link provided (Samsung.com/ru) is mainly for those in Russia.

The leaked poster shows shapes in different colors. We are guessing they are the color options that will be introduced. We see dark green, grey, white, silver, and purple. We can figure out the silhouettes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

As D-Day approaches, expect more information will be leaked or confirmed. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 with Snapdragon 888 and 8GB RAM was recently sighted on Geekbench. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S-Pen and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic were leaked in a video.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 prices will be lower. There was also the Galaxy Z Fold 3 Under Display Camera being shown off. As for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, it may arrive with 8GB RAM and 256GB.