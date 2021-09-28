Samsung may be trying to decide on the fate of the Galaxy S21 FE but we are certain about the the Galaxy S22 series. It will be the flagship line from the South Korean tech giant next year. There is no new Galaxy Note series but the Galaxy S22 Ultra may be enough. We can’t say for sure if Samsung will keep the names of the Galaxy S22 but now a source is telling us new names, at least, for the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Prolific leakster OnLeaks has some new information. On Twitter, he said the Galaxy S22+ will be called the Samsung Galaxy S22 Pro. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the Samsung Note 22 Ultra.

So the Ultra variant could be the new Galaxy Note. That is a possibility. And maybe that’s why it was said the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Note is still in the works. That is despite rumors that it will be discontinued especially after its trademark was not renewed.

OnLeaks is also said to have received new renders of the upcoming premium flagship smartphones. Not much new details have been shared but the Galaxy S22+’s dimensions are 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.66mm. Camera bump is up 9.1mm. It may come with a 50MP camera system, Exynos 2200 on some regions, and a smaller battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 22 Ultra (Galaxy S22 Ultra) may offer 45W charging support, 10x zoom camera, and a built-in S-Pen stylus. A lower battery capacity may also be expected. Expect more details will surface until the next big Galaxy Unpacked event which we’re assuming will happen in January 2022.