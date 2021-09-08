Samsung is still the number one phone maker in the world but it needs to make major improvements if it it wants to keep its crown. It still directly competes with Apple. Huawei used to be a top contender but it dropped out of the Top 5. Xiaomi is growing fast and has reached the top in some key markets. The South Korean tech giant has to work on its technologies, marketing, and other businesses to maintain its spot in the mobile world.

Just recently, Samsung refreshed the trademark rights of most of the existing smartphone series except for one. It could mean a number of things—that series may no longer be available in the future.

The trade names have been renewed. Specifically, for Galaxy M, Galaxy A, Galaxy S, and Galaxy Z. Interestingly, there is no Galaxy Note series. This is a significant development because it tells us Samsung may no longer be planning on a new Galaxy Note phone.

Samsung officially filed for the brand name registrations. The Note may no longer return but that makes sense since the Galaxy S21 Ultra variant already offers S-Pen support. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also works with an S-Pen.

Is the Galaxy Z series officially replacing the Galaxy Note? That is a possibility. But then again Samsung didn’t refresh the Galaxy Tab name as well.

We doubt the company is dropping the tablet lineup. In the coming months, we anticipate Samsung to introduce the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) and other mid-range models from the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series in different markets. Let’s wait and see.