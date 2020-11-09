Vertu is a name known for luxury. We remember first mentioning it here back in the year 2013. Vertu was first related to Nokia. We knew it initially run Symbian but is now more known for luxury Android phones. Some of the models we featured here include the VERTU TI smartphone unveiled with near $10,000 price tag and that Vertu Constellation with a calf leather case and sapphire crystal front. We also contemplated on the Vertu Signature Touch luxury phone could be worth its price.

From the Vertu Ti to Vertu Constellation to the Vertu Signature Touch luxury phone, we moved to the Vertu Aster that rocked a 4.7-inch screen with full HD resolution. The Vertu Aster even received a 117-carat 5th-gen sapphire crystal screen cover.

In 2014, Vertu and Bentley teamed up and came up with a limited edition smartphone. A second-gen phone was also released two years later as a Signature Touch phone. Another Vertu Signature Touch launched with Android 5.1. More Vertu phones have been released like the Vertu Aster Chevron boasting both luxury and affordability and the Vertu Constellation luxury handmade smartphone.

The Vertu brand was acquired by a controversial Turkish businessman for £50m. The team tried to strike a deal with TCL to expand product availability. Sadly, some changes had to be made including the Vertu luxury phone brand letting go of 200 employees.

In 2018, Vertu made a comeback with new Aster P luxury smartphones. Nothing has been heard since then until over the weekend when a Vertu phone is said to have appeared on TENAA. A TENAA sighting usually means a device is about to be released in China.

Will a Vertu phone be introduced? The post on the website is a certification that a phone is almost ready for release. No details on the specs and features but the images clearly show the Vertu logo.