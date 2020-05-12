Samsung is still the top mobile phone maker in the world. It won’t be toppled by Huawei anytime soon. It continues to work on being number one by coming up with the best smartphones. The company already rolled out the Galaxy S20 series and surprised the public with a third variant–the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The next premium offering from Samsung will be the Galaxy Note 20. We started featuring the device because it’s never too early for those kinds of rumors, leaks, and speculations.

Now, people have been wondering if Samsung will also release an Ultra variant of the Note 20. There could be a Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20+, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. That is something Samsung fans want but it looks like it will remain a rumor for now.

Only details about the Galaxy Note 20 Plus are being spread. According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young, there will be “No Note 20 Ultra”.

A Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Plus will still be available though. The latter is said to come with a 6.87-inch screen with 3096 x 1444 pixel resolution, 497 ppi, and 120Hz screen with LTPO technology. The phone will boast the lowest power implementation of 120HZ that may save on battery.

There will be no Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Plus may be enough. Perhaps the company realized another premium model may not be that affordable to many people. To be honest, we don’t think there is a need for an Ultra model. The regular Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Plus will be enough. Only one phone will have the 120Hz and obviously, it will be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus.