The next flagship tablet offering from Samsung will be the Galaxy Tab S8. It’s been mentioned here several times and we believe it will be available soon. Samsung Electronics is set to increase production of Galaxy Tabs. As early as May, the variants and specs have been leaked. The Ultra model is said to run on Snapdragon 898 processor or Exynos 2200 chipset in some markets. It may come with a massive 14.6-inch display but may be released in limited units.

More image renders have surfaced. A Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Lite has been mentioned as well and is expected to be revealed next year.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra hit Geekbench with 8GB RAM and Android 12 plus a wide notch. But then the tablet series may be delayed.

Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra on Twitter. The bezels are noticeably thick and according to our source, it’s “because people don’t want to hold big tablets exclusively by the sides.” Blass also said that Ultra’s production may be limited.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is an obvious follow-up to the Galaxy Tab S7. The South Korean tech giant is skipping this year. Only a Fan Edition, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, was released. It’s basically similar to the Galaxy Tab S7 but is more affordable even with 5G connectivity.