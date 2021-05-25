The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be the next bestselling tablet from the South Korean tech giant. It’s been mentioned here several times with different names. Initially, we thought could be called the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite or or XL Lite. The name actually doesn’t matter now. We just want to see how this tablet will be different or similar to the other variants. We believe it will come with 5G connectivity, as well as, S Pen support based on recent renders.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is actually now official in Germany. There’s no big announcement but at least we can finally stop guessing and speculating. The tablet boasts a 12.4-inch screen for only 649 euros. It’s a more affordable version of the premium Galaxy Tab S7. It still comes with a metal housing.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition only uses an LCD screen with 2560×1600 pixel resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB onboard storage. A 6GB RAM with 128GB model will also be sold.

The 5G version isn’t listed yet. The tablet won’t have NFC but expect the usual USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and WiFi with dual-band support. When it comes to imaging, there is an 8MP camera with auto-focUs that can capture 1080p videos at 30 fps. The selfie camera is 5 megapixels.

Battery is 10090mAh which is really impressive. The tablet can last up to 12 hours even with connected to a cellular network. It comes with a Samsung S Pen so you can be creative. The tablet uses Samsung One UI and Android 11. It works with Samsung DeX too so you can be productive whether for work, school, or business on a bigger display.

As usual, the tablet is AKG-tuned. Choose between the Mystic Black or Mystic Silver Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Bronze and Blue color options may be introduced soon.