A new Moto phone will be announced soon–on June 1, Thursday, to be exact. Tomorrow, Motorola will be introducing a new Android-powered smartphone to add to its extensive lineup. We’re guessing it will be the Moto Z2 Play as rumored over the weekend. Hi-res images were recently shown off after being spotted on TENAA and after several leaks already.

Lenovo-Motorola has more Moto devices to reveal but we don’t think it will be the Moto E4 and E4 Plus. The two are expected to be introduced in Canada this coming July 14. The June 1 launch is expected to be for the Moto Z2 Play. It is said to be the next bold phone from the company. However, it could also be the Moto G5S, Z2 Force, or the Moto X 2017. There a number of new models we can anticipate because Motorola has been busy working on new phones.

We’re betting more on the Moto Z2 Play because it is said to be ready for more fun. It seems up for your many adventures and play. This next bold phone could be anything. We’re excited for tomorrow because we’ll finally see what the new Moto phone is all about.

This good news was shared by Motorola Canada so we’re assumming the smartphone will be out in the country and in North America very soon.

