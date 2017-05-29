If you’re excited to have a new mid-tier smartphone, you might want to hold out until June 1, as Motorola is reportedly set to unveil its newest smartphone, the Moto Z2 Play on that date. But just a few days away, there have been leaked hi-res photos of the device from one of the more popular tipsters around, Roland Quandt on Twitter. However, aside from what it looks like upfront, we don’t have any new information about the smartphone.

The leaked image shows that there may be 3 colors of the Moto Z2 Play: white/gold, black/grey, and white/silver. The same bearded hipster dude that are on the leaked images seems to appear on official ads for the device, stating the release on June 1. The ad is in Spanish though, which may indicate that the launch date will be for Latin America. There haven’t been any other “official” ads in other languages out there, so this may be where the initial launch will be.

Over the past few weeks we’ve gotten several rumors about the smartphone, like it will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor and it will have a 4GB RAM. What Motorola has confirmed so far is that it will have a non-removable 3,000 mAh battery. We also assume that it will be running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

If the ads are actually official, then we will find out all about the Moto Z2 Play by June 1. As to where else it will be released and when this will happen, we might or might not get answers by Thursday as well.

SOURCE: @rquandt

VIA: Phone Arena