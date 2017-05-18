The new Moto Z phones are about to be revealed. We have a feeling they will be announced in the coming weeks or in time for Summer. We saw the Moto Z2 Force and Moto Z2 Play‘s leaked images, new design aesthetics, and early renders. And back in March, we noted that the Moto Z 2017 model is in the works and is already being tested on a Gigabite LTE service. That is one interesting bit but we’re more interested in what new Moto Mods will work on the new phone.

The upcoming Lenovo Moto Z2 is believed to be this one rendered above according to Android Authority. It’s from an anonymous source said to be very familiar with the plans of the company. There’s nothing new actually since the alleged Moto Z looks like the Moto Z2 Play we featured yesterday.

The Moto Z still features the distinct Moto phone look and feel. Actually, we don’t care much about the design right now. We are more interested about the specs and features. We know this one will still have side buttons, a fingerprint scanner, and the usual sensors.

The Moto Z phones are believed to be unveiled on June 8 based on the date on the display of several photos we’ve seen. Let’s wait and see.

