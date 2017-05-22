We’ve all been waiting for the new Moto Z lines and like last year, this series is expected to bring to the mobile market the modular phone experience. You see, Motorola managed to make the idea of a modular phone more acceptable mainly because of the great choices provided by Motorola at launch. The Moto Mods program turns out to be a success and we’re hopeful it will continue on with the Moto Z2 devices.

The entry-level phone was sighted online last week after the Z2 Play and Z2 Force were leaked. We’ve been anticipating if the Keyboard Mod prototype was indeed presented to Motorola or if those ZForce image renders were for real.

The most interesting detail we learned so far was that it was being tested on a Gigabit LTE service. We still have no idea if the phone can support ultra fast internet but we know eventually, every mobile consumer will have access to such. Device already reached TENAA which means it will be announced in China soon. The Moto Z2 Play is listed with the following: same 5.5-inch Super AMOLED, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 2.2GHz eight-core Snapdragon 626 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a 12MP camera with a f/1.7 lens.

The early photos we’ve seen a few weeks ago tell us that new Moto Z2 Play will feature a minimal design plus a slightly smaller battery. From 3510mAh, the Moto Z2 Play may have a 3000mAh battery. This may result to shorter battery life but the phone will be thinner and lighter instead.

This change will also make the phone chassis thinner now at 6mm compared to 7mm. The aim really is to go thinner and lighter. Others may say “the bigger the better” but for some people, they want something sleeker than ever. Battery life and performance may suffer a bit but that is the tradeoff to get a slimmer phone.

There was no mention if the battery will be removable or not but Lenovo confirmed in a tweet that the “Moto Z2 Play has non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery”. The company was responding to an early feedback that a small battery may be a mistake. Lenovo replied and further shared that there are advantages.

VIA: TENAA

SOURCE: Lenovo