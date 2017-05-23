OEMs shouldn’t be too trusting of people and suppliers because there is always that risk of information or photos being leaked. For one, Lenovo has become a victim of several of upcoming Moto leaks. Most of our recent features were from different sources. Some of them already reveal specs in full and present information ahead of the official launch.

The Moto devices uncovered were the Moto Z2 Play now on TENAA, Moto Z2, Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus, Moto Z2 Force, and the yet-to-be-unveiled Moto X 2017. The Moto C and Moto C Plus were formally launched last week as new feature-packed budget phones. Today is no different as we’ve sighted a new phone that will be added to the Moto G5 family.

These images of the Moto G5S were shared exclusively by Android Authority. According to the website, the source is saying the Moto G5S will be released in three colors: Blue, Gold, and Grey. The design is very familiar and the device is obviously a Moto G phone. The Moto logo between the top of the screen and the earpiece is still there, as well as, the fingerprint sensor at the front. On the rear side, there is still the round camera.

Interestingly, the Moto G5S boasts of a full-metal build while the G5 and G5 Plus have plastic sides and an aluminum back. The antenna cutouts are more obvious now because of the change in material. The Moto G5S is said to sport a 5.2-inch screen with 1080p display compared to the 5.5-inch screen on the G5S Plus.

Not much information have been shared but we’re expecting more details will be leaked in the coming days.

VIA: Android Authority