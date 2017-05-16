Motorola is expected to reveal the new Moto Z Android phones in the coming weeks. We’ve seen the prototype, design aesthetics, and renders of the Z Force variant already. It’s been under development but what makes it more interesting is the idea that it is being tested on a Gigabit LTE service. This means the phone series will be powerful and faster than its predecessor.

The new “master of cheap scoops”, Roland Quandt, just tweeted an image of the Moto Z2 Play flanked between a Moto Z Play and the first-gen Moto Z. They look almost the same so we’re assuming the current Moto Mods will also fit.

The latest leak appears to be a promo image for the upcoming Z2 series. No new information is included but we’ve been hearing about the smartphones the past couple of months now. So far, we learned that the Z2 will boast of a dual rear camera system and a black front. The Z2 Play will feature a white front and only one rear camera.

The Moto Z2 phones will have LED flashes, fingerprint scanners, 3.5mm aduio jack, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Z2 Force) and 626 (Z2 Play) processor while displays of the two will be 5.5-inches but with different resolutions and grade.

Rumor has it that the Moto Z phones will be unveiled on June 8 so let’s just wait and see for the official launch.

VIA: RQuandt