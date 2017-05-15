The Motorola Moto X 2017 version is arriving very soon. We were able to get a glimpse of the smartphone, at least, in a leaked video. This isn’t the first time we’re seeing a promo video as we viewed one last month and a few days after device information were also leaked online. A few months earlier, we also noted that the phone was listed with a Snapdragon 625 processor and 3GB RAM and noted that the phone will not support Moto Mods.

The video below shows a quick glimpse of the upcoming Moto X that looks a bit like last year’s model but now with what seems to be a dual camera setup based on the two lens we see on the rear.

This Moto X (2017) is said to feature a 5.5-inch display screen with 3D glass, dual camera system, 3800mAh battery, fast charging technology, IP68 certification, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 4GB RAM, and a 64GB onboard storage. We also heard the phone will have a metal build, Laser AF, and a fingerprint sensor in front probably embedded.

The Moto X is listed on the video with an ‘Unlimited Perfection’ tagline with some mention of a friendly price. There’s also that ‘Always-On Voice’ we’re not sure what it is exactly.

VIA: Reddit