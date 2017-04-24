Lenovo-owned Motorola is definitely gearing up for more Moto phones. It’s accelerating development of third party Moto Mods and has been working to release Nougat updates for several mobile devices like the Moto G4 Play, Moto Z Play, Moto G4 Plus, and Moto Z Play Droid among others. On top of software updates, we’re looking forward to the next versions of last year’s biggest Moto phones starting with the Moto X and the Moto Z Play.

The Moto Z Play could have a follow-up in the form of the Moto Z2 Play according to a recent leak from a reliable source. No information on specs, pricing, and availability have been revealed but the Z2 Play still looks like any familiar Moto phone. It looks closer to the new Moto G5 and G5 Plus though with the integrated home button and fingerprint sensor at the front. Phone looks nice and classy in gold, white front panel, and the gold trim on the sides.

We’re assumming this one will also have a large battery like last year’s model to allow users to “play” some more. The 3150mAh could be bumped to probably at least 3400mAh. As for the other features we can expect the Z2 Play to have specs better than the Z Play’s 3GB RAM, Snapdragon 625 processor, 32GB internal storage, microSD card slot, and a 16MP main camera. We’re guessing the 2017 version of the Z Play will have at least 4GB RAM now.

Launch date could be June 8 based on the image of the phone above. It’s really a Thursday so we have a feeling the Moto Z2 Play will be announced that day, just in time for Summer.

