Motorola is expected to unveil the Moto X 2017 variant anytime soon. We’re guessing in a few weeks as more leaks, rumors, and hints are popping up online. It was shown off just the other day and a week later images were also leaked, as well as, info that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and 3GB of RAM. We knew as early as January that the phone will not support Moto Mods.

Much has been said and uncovered. We only need to be patient and ready for the grand reveal. Motorola is believed to have “accidentally” showed the upcoming Moto X in a promo video. The 44th anniversary campaign of the brand tells us how the company has worked on innovations. If you’re very much observant you will notice a new phone sporting a dual camera setup on the rear.

Watch the video below:

So it’s the new Moto X? We’re only assuming it is the 2017 model of the Moto X based on previous renders. If the dual camera setup turns out to be true, then this one will be the first ever Moto smartphone to feature such.

So far, here are the features we know of the Moto X (2017): 13MP dual lens camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

The phone looks similar to the Moto G5 and G5 Plus recently introduced. We’re guessing Motorola wants to maintain the design principle so as not to confuse the consumers. Then again, who wants his phone to look almost the same as the others?

VIA: TechDroider