We’ve been saying the Moto C line may replace the Moto G. We know Motorola is set to release four new smartphones and two of which are the Moto C and Moto C Plus whose rendered images we saw online a few weeks ago. Now, the Android-powered duo is finally official as affordable new entries into the already saturated mobile market.

The Moto C and Moto C Plus are designed to deliver the essentials most people need today–affordable cost, long battery life, stylish look, and useful features. As with any Moto phones, the two are expected to become the latest bestsellers because for such a low price, they are “packed with the essentials” as described by Motorola. There are many colors to choose from: Pearl White, Metallic Chery, Fine Gold, and Starry Black.

Moto C is packed with a quad-core chipset, 4G connectivity, 5MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP selfie shooter, and a 2350mAh battery. The Moto C Plus is a little more powerful with a bigger screen and a 4000mAh battery that can last for over a day. The imaging system is also more advanced with the 8MP rear with LED flash and 2MP selfie cam with light.

The Moto C will be out this Spring with a starting price of €89 ($98) for the 3G entry-level model with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage while the 4G variant is €99 ($109). Meanwhile, the bigger Moto C Plus costs €119 which is about $130. Expect to hear more detailed announcements from local carriers and retailers in specific countries for exact availability and pricing.



Moto C Key Specifications:

• OS: Android 7.0 Nougat OS

• Processor: 1.1 GHz Quad-core Mediatek MT6737M

• Display: 5-inch TFT capacitive touchscreen, 480 x 854 pixel resolution

• Dimensions: 145.5 x 73.6 x 9 mm

• Weight: 154 g

• Battery: 2350 mAh battery (removable)

• RAM: 1GB RAM

• Storage: 8/16 GB (expandable up to 32GB)

• Cam: 5MP LED flash (rear)

• Cam: 2MP LED flash (front)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB 2.0, GPS



Moto C Plus Key Specifications:

• OS: Android 7.0 Nougat OS

• Processor: 1.3 GHz Quad-core Mediatek MT6737

• Display: 5-inch TFT capacitive touchscreen, 720 x 1280 resolution

• Dimensions: 144 x 72.3 x 10 mm

• Weight: 162 g

• Battery: 4000 mAh battery (removable)

• RAM: 1 or 2GB RAM

• Storage: 16 GB (expandable up to 32GB)

• Cam: 8 MP with f/2.2, autofocus, and LED flash (rear)

• Cam: 2 MP with f/2.8 and LED flash (front)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB 2.0, GPS

SOURCE: Motorola