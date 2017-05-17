After the announcement of the Moto C and Moto C Plus, we saw the Moto Z2 Play and Z2 Force but only as leaked photos. We’ve been waiting for new Moto phones since we know the Lenovo-owned brand became a prolific OEM that has proven many things in the mobile industry. We don’t know exactly the latest figures but we know Motorola is selling fast its numerous Moto devices.

Aside from the feature-packed budget Moto C phones, we know the company will soon roll out the Moto X 2017, the rumored Moto tablet, new Moto Mods, and the Moto E4 and E4 Plus. Here is another leak that tells us more about the 4th-generation Moto E smartphones.

The new Moto E and Moto E Plus are entry-level devices. The Moto E line is said to replace the Moto G Play as the features are close. The base model will feature a 5-inch IPS screen while the E4 Plus will have a 5.5-inch display. The two will both have HD resolution (1280 x 720).

Other specs include a 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core processor, 2GB or 3GB RAM, and a 16GB built-in storage, . When it comes to mobile imaging, the Moto E4 boasts of an 8MP rear while the E4 Plus has 13 megapixels. Selfie shooters on both phones are 5MP. A microSD card slot extends storage expansion so you can save more content and media files.

Battery-wise, the Moto E4 and E4 Plus have 2800mAh and 5000mAh batteries, respectively. Expect the two to be powered by Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box once they are released in the market.

