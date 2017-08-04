As early as April, we learned about the Moto E4 Plus together with the Moto E4. The phones were leaked and then officially announced the same month and was soon up for purchase on Verizon with a $69.99 price tag. That is one affordable phone ready to become another bestseller.

The phone is also available on MetroPCS but it’s only for the Moto E4. This time, we’ve got information on where you can buy the Moto E4 Plus. You can get it on Verizon, Amazon as Prime Exclusive, B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Newegg. Here are details of the Moto E4 Plus offers from each mobile carrier or retailer:

• Verizon Prepaid Exclusive – $129.99

• Amazon Prime Exclusive – $179.99 (Unlocked), $199.99 (32GB)

• B&H Photo – $179.99 (Unlocked)

• Best Buy -$179.99

• Newegg – $179.99 (Unlocked), $199.99 (32GB)

To review the specs, the Moto E4 Plus comes equipped with a 5.5-inch display, 4G LTE speed, 13MP rear, 5mp front-facing camera, and a large 5000mAh all day battery. The phone is offered unlocked by most stores which mean you can use it on major mobile networks in the United States such as Verizon Wireless, AT&T, and T-Mobile. The Moto E4 Plus is really just an amped up version of the Moto E4 but still within the budget to mid-range category.

SOURCE: Verizon, Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, Newegg