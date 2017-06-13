Finally, after numerous leaks, the Moto E4 and E4 Plus are made official. Motorola has recently introduced the latest Moto E smartphones. Specs have been leaked a few months ago and today we can confirm some of them. And looking at the official press photos, we can say that the Lenovo-owned company isn’t exactly good at keeping things under wraps. We heard it might be announced in Canada on July 14 but with the latest launch, it may change soon.

The Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus look exactly alike but differ in screen size and battery. The Plus is obviously the bigger variant and has a bigger battery. The two are still within the affordable mid-range category so you can enjoy value for money from either of the devices.

The new Moto E phone sports a 5-inch HD screen, metal build, quad-core processor, 4G connectivity, 8MP camera with autofocus, 5MP selfie shooter, and a 2800mAh battery. The bigger E4 Plus boasts of a bigger 5.5-inch display, HD resolution, and a bigger 5000mAh battery that is almost twice what the E4 has. Once battery is low, you can quickly charge it with a 10W fast charger. This one even comes with a fingerprint reader for added security. When it comes to imaging, you can bet on the 13MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing cam.

Both smartphones run on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box already. Pricing starts at $129.99 for the Moto E while the Moto E4 Plus is $179.99 (€149 and €199). In the United States, the phones will also be offered as an Amazon Prime Exclusive. Expect to hear local announcement in more regions and countries soon. Color options include Fine Gold, Iron Gray, and Licorice Black.

SOURCE: Motorola