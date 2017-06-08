The Motorola Moto E4 is set to launch on June 14 in Canada according to a recent leak. We’ve been learning about the new smartphone and its Plus version as specs and images are being shared before the official release. WinFuture’s Roland Quandt strikes again with his tweets showing off official images of the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus in three color variants.

The upcoming Motorola smartphones appear to be almost ready based on the images recently posted by our new favorite leakster. The Moto E4 and E4 Plus look the same and they look like any other previous leaks. The phones will be released in three colors: Gold, Black, and Grey.

As for the specs, we know the Moto E4 will sport a 5-inch HD screen with 720 x 180 pixel resolution display, 2GB RAM, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 16GB built-in storage, 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core chipset, microSD card slot for memory expansion, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing selfie cam, and a 2800mAh battery. Meanwhile, the bigger Moto E4 Plus will be equipped with a larger 5.5-inch HD screen, 720 x 1280 pixels, 13MP main camera, 3GB RAM, and a bigger 5000mAh battery.

When it comes to pricing, we heard the Moto E4 will cost $249.99 in Canada which is around $185 in the US. Still no word on market availability but the two should be out in Q3.

