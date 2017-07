The Meizu Pro 7 will be officially unveiled on the 26th of July. It’s no longer a rumor. We’ve been waiting for this one since it was leaked. Actually, pre-order is available in China already after being spotted on Weibo two times. We’re not sure if a Plus variant will still be revealed but we’re almost certain now that it will have a secondary display based on the latest leaked photo.

Also uploaded to Weibo, the latest photo of the Meizu Pro 7 is the most believable to date. We’re guessing the rear secondary display will make this one a new bestseller from the Chinese OEM.

MEIZU will officially unveil the Pro 7 on July 26, 7:30 PM at a special event in Zhuhai, China. Specs and features we know so far are the following: 5.2-inch screen, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB built-in storage, dual rear cameras, 16MP front-facing camera, and a MediaTek Helio X30 processor.

There’s no mention of the battery capacity but we’re hoping better than the Meizu Pro 6’s 2560mAh battery from last year.┬áThe 3.5mm headphone jack is still expected to be included while the pricing could start at 2799 yuan which is around $413. As for the Android OS, we’re assuming Nougat for now but which can be updated to Android O once ready. Let’s wait and see.

VIA: Weibo