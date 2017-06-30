Meizu may not be your top choice for a premium flagship smartphone but the brand makes some of the best mobile devices in China. The OEM is actually making good efforts in updating its lineup of phones and updating them with the latest Android version. If not releasing Nougat for the current phones in the lineup, the company is adding new ones like this Meizu PRO 7. This next-gen phone is anticipated to have a secondary display located at the back panel.

The Meizu Pro 6 Plus was only made available last November but the series is already due for a new model. We’re assuming here the company will call it the Pro 7 as tradition. New renders of the phone were recently shown off, giving us an idea how the secondary display will be integrated.

The Meizu PRO 7 is rumored to feature the following specs: 5.5-inch screen, 1080p display, MediaTek Helio X30 chipset, dual camera system with Sony IMX386 + IMX286 sensors, and 4GB or 6GB RAM. There still seems to be a 3.5mm headphone jack.

This Meizu flagship is expected to be announced on July 26. A Plus variant may also be sold but with a more powerful Exynos 8895. When it comes to pricing, the phone is believed to cost 2799 yuan (around $413) when it rolls out in the market. The secondary display at the back appears to be helpful for ordinary mobile users because they can quickly see alerts and information that matter to them.

