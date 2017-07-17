Finally, we’ve got an official information about the Meizu Pro 7 smartphone. After several leaks, speculations, and rumors, Meizu is set to announce the new Meizu Pro 7. A special invitation has been sent to the press already to a special event happening on July 26, Wednesday. Posted on Weibo are photos of the next flagship Android phone from the Chinese OEM.

We’re very much curious to know if there is indeed a secondary display at the rear panel and if there are different variants that will be available. We’ll also get to see the final phone design and get to compare it with the early images shared on Weibo.

Pre-order is open in China but the official unveiling will happen on July 26 at 7:30 PM in Zhuhai, China.

Here are some of the specs and features we know may be part of the Meizu Pro 7: 5.2-inch screen, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage, dual main cameras on the rear, 16MP selfie camera, MediaTek Helio X30 processor, and hopefully, a secondary display. We’re not sure about the screen but the press invite includes a dummy unit inside the box. It’s very unusual but the phone screen looks almost bezel-less.

