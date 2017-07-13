Another day, another leak about the new Meizu Android flagship phone. This Chinese OEM isn’t too careful with photos and information but we don’t blame its employees for carelessness. It’s just the way it is in the mobile industry today. The more exclusive or ahead you are in receiving details, the more tempting it is to share what you know.

We already said this Meizu PRO 7 will have a secondary display at the rear panel. We’re also expecting a July announcement as earlier rumored. After being spotted on Weibo, the device went up for pre-order in China.

What’s more interesting was the fact that Meizu Pro 7 renders were leaked last year. The phone actually turned out to be the Pro 6 Plus. This 2017, the Meizu PRO 7 is going to be official. But for now and for the nth time, here’s another set of leaked photos. The phone captured shows a full-color secondary display found at the rear side. It appears to be being used as a viewfinder that can allow the user to take selfies as well.

The rear display seems to be real and practical too although it looks a bit weird. We guess we’ll only know for sure how useful it is once we get our hands on the smartphone. So far, we only know the phone will have a 5.2-inch screen, 1080p resolution, rear display, a dual camera design, and will run on a MediaTek Helio X30 processor.

VIA: WEIBO