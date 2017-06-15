The Meizu Pro line is due for another entry and this year. We’re expecting to be introduced soon to the Meizu Pro 7. The Meizu Pro 6 Plus was launched with Exynos 8890 processor November last year and the Pro 7 is reportedly already in the works although we’re not sure about the authenticity of the source.

The latest leak tells us that Meizu Pro 7 will have a secondary display. When we think of secondary displays, they are usually in front but not this one. This Meizu device shows the rear panel or rear case having a small display on the left side. It might be used to display notification, reminders, time, and date. We’re guessing it will be an e-ink display so the phone will still be battery efficient.

It’s a unique design alright but we’re not sure why the secondary display is at the back. We’re just guessing it will be useful only when the phone is placed face down on a surface. This rear panel with display could be more than just a back cover but we heard it will be very thin and will come with the mBack by Meizu.

When it comes to the basic specs, the smartphone is rumored to sport a dual Sony IMX386 and IMX286 camera setup, 5.2-inch screen, 1080p display resolution, and a MediaTek Helio X30 processor.

VIA: Gizmochina