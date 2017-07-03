Meizu is expected to roll out the new Pro 7 phone this coming July 7. We’re excited to know how this one will prove to be an impressive device with a secondary display. We’ve seen the renders already but we’re more excited to see the real thing. A few days before the official unveiling, we see new images that appeared on Weibo showing the same dual camera sensors at the back of the phone. There’s also a dual-LED flash for better imaging results.

The Meizu Pro 7 is expected to be introduced with a Plus variant and is rumored to have the following specs: 5.5-inch screen, 4GB or 6GB RAM, dual camera Sony sensors (IMX386 + IMX286), MediaTek Helio X30 processor, 1080p display resolution, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

We’re only guessing here but a Plus variant of the Meizu Pro 7 may be unveiled as well but with possibly a different Exynos 8895 processor. Price could be 2799 yuan which is around $413.

The secondary display at the rear could be very useful as you can view quick information, notifications, and alerts at the rear panel. This way, you can still choose to answer the phone or reply to messages that really matter to you.

