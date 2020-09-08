LG is going to hit the scene in a big way when it reveals one-of-its-kind Wing smartphone on 14 September at 11:00 AM (Korean Standard Time) in an online event. The device is the first one in the “Explorer Project” mobile category. According to LG, the segment is all about “discovering new ways to interact with mobile devices… and challenging established user norms.” LG further added that Wing brings to the smartphone market a very non-conventional mobile experience, which cannot be replicated with conventional smartphones.

What makes the Wing different?

The swiveling mechanism of the phone looks to target a niche segment of buyers who want a cool design that delivers high on productivity. LG has itself confirmed the name “Wing” and the online debut date for the smartphone. In a recent teaser video, the swiveling mechanism of the phone was seen in action, of course in a very dramatic visualization for branding purposes.

The phone surely stands out in a sea of conventional phone designs. Even the foldable form factor of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Moto Razr seem ordinary when we consider the Wing. Also, with the price tag of about $1,000, which is meager when compared to the Fold 2’s $1,999 tag, LG Wing promises to be a hit with tech junkies. The only caveat being, it is believed to run on the mid-range SoC while Fold 2 boasts a flagship processor.

From what’s known so far, and a couple of videos in action, LG Wing could take on the likes of Microsoft Surface Duo or Galaxy Z Fold 2. The dual-orientation mode of the displays opens up new ways in which the device could come handy for getting things done in the easiest possible way. Multitasking could be one aspect where Wing fairs better than its likely competitors. The visual separation and the different orientation of the two screens mean better usage in real-life conditions.

The only question remains, how the device is going to perform in the long run as constant swivel actions may in some way affect the rotating mechanism. The same questions came up when the pop-up camera technology burst into the scene or with the rotating camera mechanism of Asus Zenfone 6 made debut. Another question is the number of third-party apps tailored for LG Wing to take full advantage of the multitasking aspect. If these things are already taken care of by LG, Wing could surprise the tech community.

In the leaks so far

Owing to its unique design, the LG Wing is garnering huge attention in the tech community. Couple of weeks ago, we managed to get hands on a video clip showcasing the smartphone on the dashboard of a car. The person driving gets a call on the secondary 4-inch square-shaped screen which is also displaying the music player control widget. The Primary 6.8-inch display is showing the map navigation screen for the driving assists. Since the information is being displayed on separate screens there is no visual distraction whatsoever.

Then after a few days, the Android Authority managed to get hold of a short clip, which shows the phone in action. This time around it’s the Asphalt racing game taking up the primary screen and the circuit map is shown on the secondary screen. It looks interesting as the player will have better visual aids to take advantage of during the gameplay. The video that came via a tipster also confirmed that the phone will run on the Snapdragon 765 series processor.

The most recent leak by reliable tech leaker @folduniverse gives further assurance to what LG Wing is going to look like when finally released. In the short video transcript, the phone can be seen in action. In the T-formation, LG Wing’s two screens display separate elements and the swivel action allows it to retract back to the unibody form giving it the conventional smartphone look.

Although there are two screens stacked on top of each other, the Wing manages to achieve a sleek design when viewed from the side. The package in totality, at least for the moment, looks to be a game-changer. People will be reluctant to swivel around the design initially, but we are guessing – if the Wing can fold out with specification to back its design – it will find many forward-looking mobile phone adaptors over time.