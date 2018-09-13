The LG V40 ThinQ is coming. Finally, after weeks of leaks, rumors, and speculations, the other South Korean tech giant is about to announce the new LG V phone. The LG V40 will be called as the LG V40 ThinQ formally and will be ready with intelligent features LG is known for. The company will be making an announcement on the 4th of October at 10 AM in Seoul. This won’t coincide in any way with any announcement from Google because that one will happen on the 9th.

The announcement will happen at the LG Science Park in Seoul at the Magok District. A video below teases the idea of triple cameras. T

The triple cameras are believed to be as follows: super-wide angle, standard, and telephoto. With all these improvements, we’re looking forward to a powerful camera performance.

From dual to triple cameras, the LG V40 is going to be insane. The device has been in the works since July and will roll out in less than a month.

We’ve seen leaked images and rendered video already and learned LG is cutting down on target. Some of the information we heard earlier are slowly being confirmed as the LG phone hits the FCC.

The Android phone with model number LM-V405UA is being prepped for release in the United States through several mobile carriers. Here are the specs we know so far: 6.4-inch QHD+ POLED notched FullVision display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Android Oreo, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 3300mAh battery, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, and 6GB of RAM.

When it comes to the cameras, there will be 12MP f/1.5 lens with 1.4-micron pixels + 16MP f/1.9 wide-angle lens with 1-micron pixels + 12MP f/2.4 2x optical zoom lens with 1-micron pixels triple rears cameras and 12MP f/2.4 2x optical zoom lens with 1-micron pixels (selfie). A 3.5mm headphone jack remains while audio quality is provided by Quad DAC and a Stereo Boombox.

