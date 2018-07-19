We’re not expecting LG to introduce a new smartphone at next month’s IFA event but the other South Korean tech company is believed to be rolling out something by October. The LG V40 is expected to be unveiled only a few months after the V35 ThinQ was released. The next-gen LG V will be out during the last quarter of the year and it will be LG’s last premium flagship for 2018. It follows the LG G7 and the LG V35. Hopefully, it will also capture the attention of more consumers.

With the timing of the launch, the LG V40 will compete with the yet-to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the next Apple iPhone. In its native country of South Korea, LG will partner with three major mobile carriers to release the V40. It is expected to also arrive with the ‘ThinQ’ in its name. The announcement may happen early October (probably October 5th) while market availability may be a couple of weeks later.

The announcement is about a month after Apple releases the next-gen iPhone and less than two months after the Galaxy Note 9’s launch. There is also the possibility LG will share more information about the LG V40 ThinQ sometime in September. We’re not expecting an IFA reveal but we know the rumor mill will be churning once the LG V40 goes into pre-production.

We don’t have much information on the features and specs but we heard the LG V40 will have triple cameras. Three cameras may compose of a dual front-facing camera system and only one on the rear. The two cameras up front may be used for 3D face recognition. We can’t say on which camera but there will be super-telephoto and super wide-angle lenses.

