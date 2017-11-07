LG has always been known as a master innovator. It’s not exactly on top of the mobile industry but the other South Korean tech giant introduces advanced features and technologies that are often copied by other OEMs. Last year, it started the modular design and this 2017, the border- and bezel-less design took flight and other companies followed. This technology is fast becoming a standard and so expect more devices with 18:9 display in the coming year.

The LG V30 is the latest premium flagship and for this device, the OEM partnered with IDT to use Qi wireless charging technology. The phone uses Qi wireless charging Extended Power Profile (EPP) to allow faster and safer wireless charging. Having this feature makes waterproofing more effective and reduces charging time by about 30%.

With this tech, you can use the current Wireless Power Consortium available in the market. This makes the LG V30 officially Qi certified aside from being many other things like an ultimate multimedia machine. You see, the phone is also great for capturing photos and videos with Cine Video mode and F1.6 aperture glass crystal clear lens.

The smartphone also comes equipped with an OLED FullVision display, B&O PLAY sound tuning, and advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC. The Qi specification makes the LG phone a more powerful Android phone with the premium specs, fast and wireless charging, and fast performance.

SOURCE: LG