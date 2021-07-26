The LG Tone Free True Wireless Earbuds were announced last year. The pair was made available for about $200. New models have been introduced since then, one of them was “self-cleaning”. There was also the Tone Free FN7 truly wireless earbuds with ANC and a UVNano case. This year, LG is launching the LG Tone Free 2021. It also features active noise cancellation. The pair also comes with a UVNano case. LG’s new earbuds now also offers Spatial Processing, Whispering Mode, and 3D Sound Stage.

The move to include ANC has been helpful. The 2021 updated version also includes ambient sound. The pair features three microphones. The whisper mode lets you “whisper” to someone on the other line should you need to keep your conversation private even in a crowded environment.

The pair offers IPX4 rating. LG teamed up with Meridian for the LG TONE 2021. This means Meridian’s Headphone Spatial Processing and 3D Sound Stage are utilized.

The LG TONE 2021 is available in different models: FP5, FP8 and FP9. The last two also come with UVnano cleaning case. The latter allows you to clean your headphones with the UV light.

A lot of OEMs have been introducing new pairs of wireless earbuds. Just recently, we saw the OnePlus Buds Pro with white noise and ANC. There’s the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds with a charging case, Amazfit PowerBuds Pro, and the upcoming Galaxy Buds2 (or Galaxy Buds Pro). The new pair may probably rival the Jaybird Vista 2 true wireless ANC earbuds and the Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds with ANC or that Wyze Buds Pro.