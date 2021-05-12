Wyze is more known for its security cameras. We first featured the WyzeCam as a small and affordable smart home camera back in 2017. A second-gen model was released and other related products also followed like the Wyze Sense as an affordable sensor system, Wyze Bulb, Wyze Plug, Wyze Cam Outdoor, and the Wyze Video Doorbell. The company also ventured into the wearables game by introducing the Wyze Band and the Wyze Watch. This time, Wyze is introduced a pair of earbuds that is affordable yet offers premium and professional audio quality.

Officially called as the Wyze Buds Pro, this pair allows a quieter world with Active Noise Cancellation. The technology is something that’s high in demand among headsets and earbuds even in wireless versions.

The earbuds feature 40db active noise cancellation with wind noise reduction. It can be charged wirelessly within 15 minutes, enough to give you an extra hour of playback. It’s possible with Qi-certified chargers. That is the pro-level convenience offered by the Wyze Buds Pro.

Other features include a 6-microphone voice system that can isolate and amplify voice with three mics in each bud. Three microphones in each bud function to cut the noice. They then elevate your voice so it is heard clearly and loudly as described.

Battery can last up to 18 hours of total battery life which is enough for a whole day of usage. Price is set at $59.99 (shipping not included). Pre-order HERE.