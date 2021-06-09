We have not heard anything new from Jaybird since 2019 but the long wait is now over. The company has just introduced the Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless ANC earbuds. The pair is a follow-up to the Jaybird VISTA Wireless Sport originally announced back in 2019 as new sweatproof earbuds. Here is another pair of sports earbuds for athletes and sports enthusiasts. If you’re the type who like to listen to music while working out, this pair is for you.

The Jaybird Vista 2 true wireless sports earbuds offer more advanced features. The pair is also more durable and now comes with a up to eight hours of playback time. Use the charging case and enjoy the pair for up to 24 hours of listening.

When it comes to durability, the new wireless earbuds is ‘Earthproof’ durable and comes with military-grade construction. The pair is also IP68-rating which means it is waterproof, drop-proof, and crush-proof. The charging case only comes with IP54 rating but can be tracked with the new Find My Case feature.

Jaybird has used Sport Eargels tips. The pair features Active Noise Cancellation for blocking out ambient noises plus SurroundSense technology. The latter is still needed so you can be aware of the surroundings.

Jaybird Vista 2 true wireless sports earbuds cost $199.99. It also includes WindDefense fabric tech, 6mm drivers, beamforming technology, and in-ear detection.