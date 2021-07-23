From the brand that never settles, here is another new product: the OnePlus Buds Pro. The pair was promised to be out this week with adaptive noise cancellation. It was also offered free for testing before launch. The new wireless earbuds are now official with with ANC and white noise with a $150 price tag. That’ not exactly pricey but affordable enough. We think the device is worth the price because of the ANC feature alone. Choose between the Glossy White or Matte Black –both versions offer a somewhat minimalist style.

The OnePlus Buds Pro true wireless earbuds also offer Warp Charge and Qi-standard wireless charging. It connects via Bluetooth 5.2 already.

We didn’t see this one but the pair was introduced with Zen Mode Air. It’s a new feature that plays relaxing sounds or white noise. It will be used for those who may want to relax or fall asleep.

The OnePlus Buds Pro works with the official OnePlus Buds app. It also works with the new OnePlus Audio ID system. You can try out the simple listening test so the pair knows your hearing profile. It can determine your unique profile so it can “create a unique sound profile that works best for your hearing”. Every listening experience will be customized depending on your preference and sensitivity to sounds.

OnePlus Buds Pro work comes with Dolby Atmos support. It can offer theater-like sound. There are two 11mm large dynamic drivers that can deliver premium sound while still being able to provide white noises when necessary.

The pair can last up to 28 hours and 38 hours–ANC on and ANC off, respectively. It supports Warp Charge with USB-C and Qi-certified wireless charging. A quick ten minute of charging will give you extra 10 hours of playtime.

Take advantage of THE Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which is ready in three modes between Faint mode to Extreme mode (25dB to 40dB). The pair will work with OnePlus phones that run on OxygenOS 11. It also allows the Pro Gaming mode to access ultra-low latency as low as 94ms.

OnePlus Buds Pro will be out in Europe beginning August 25, 2021 for 149 EUR. North America will get it on September 1, 2021 for about $150. No word on pricing and availability in India and other markets.