This is the first pair of earbuds we’re seeing from Amazfit. The name has always been associated with smartwatches. We just shared with you the Amazfit GTR 2 eSIM version and now this: the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro. The new pair of wireless earbuds offer exercise heart rate monitoring, smart hearing protection, and cervical spine poster reminders. The pair also features Active Noise Cancellation up to 40dB and a 3-mic Call Noise-reduction.

The device also offers volume analysis and listening duration suggestions, ambient sound thru mode, and an immersive and dynamic sound with music equalizer. The earbuds offer secure and comfortable fit plus an IP55 dust-and-water resistance. The battery can last up to 30 hours.

This is the first time Amazfit is venturing into the earbuds game. We believe the company can deliver decent performance because Amazfit watches are great.

The Amazfit PowerBuds Pro Earbuds are fit for any lifestyle. We’re particularly interested and impressed with the Cervical Spine Posture Reminders features. It’s one of a kind and is actually very helpful. It can detect the angle of your cervical spine so you can fix your position. You will know if your posture needs improving. It can also tell you to move if there is no movement detected for a long time.

The earbuds also offer Sports Data Tracking so you can know your time, distance, speed, heart rate, and calaries burned. Real-time Sports Notifications tell you the data you want to know when cycling, walking, or running. There is also Smart Recognition of Running and Motion Beat Mode you can activate in the Zepp app.

The Multi-scenario Active Noise Cancellation may also be very helpful if you travel to and from different environments. Take advantage of the four noise cancellation modes: Indoor, Travel, Sports and Adaptive.